Halloween Nights at Eastern State Penitentiary returns for another year of haunted, spooky fun

Halloween Nights is a massive festival, covering the entire 10-acre complex of the historic Eastern State Penitentiary.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Halloween Nights is a massive festival, covering the entire 10-acre complex of the historic Eastern State Penitentiary.

You can choose your own adventure-from haunted houses to themed bars and lounges, live entertainment, history tours and a kaleidoscope hall.

If you want to make it super scary, make a stop at the opt-in booth and grab a glow necklace.

That signals that you've opted in for a more intense experience.

There are five haunted houses: a 3D haunt called Delirium, the dark and scary Machine Shop, a haunt called Nightmares that brings your most terrifying nightmares to life, and The Crypt, which the folks at Eastern State describe as their biggest and scariest haunted house with bloodthirsty vampires in search of a sacrifice.

Outside the circus-themed Big Top Terror, you can relax and regroup in Bizarre Bar with a circus crew performing tricks.

There's a vampire-themed lounge called Bloodline with a wide variety of live entertainment.

And then there are the Boogie Monsters, Eastern State's dance team.

They perform every 30 minutes in Pumpkin Plaza.

If you want a more chill experience, gather around the fire pits at S'mores & Lore, where you can roast marshmallows and watch ghost stories.

The Fair Chance Beer Garden serves drinks and food from Fair Chance employers like Triple Bottom Brewing and Down North Pizza.

There's also a speakeasy set up just outside Al Capone's cell.

The Speakeasy at Al Capone's cell is a VIP experience that costs extra, but it also gets you two free drinks and express entry into the entire festival.

Halloween Nights is a massive fundraiser for America's first penitentiary with proceeds enabling the museum to continue its mission of educating people on the criminal justice system.

2027 Fairmount Ave, Philadelphia, Pa. 19130