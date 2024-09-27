Halloween 2024: Here's your guide to haunted houses and in the Philadelphia area

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Searching for a good scare? Well, we've got a list of some haunted houses for you to check out in the Philadelphia area.
Bloodletting & Burials at the Betsy Ross House
Where: 239 Arch Street, Philadelphia, PA 19106
When: Oct. 5 - Oct. 26, 2024
For more information, visit: historicphiladelphia.org
Fright Factory
Where: 2200 S Swanson St., Philadelphia, PA 19148
When: Sept. 27 - Nov. 2, 2024
For more information, visit: frightfactoryphilly.com
Halloween Nights at Eastern State Penitentiary
Where: 2027 Fairmount Ave., Philadelphia, PA 19130
When: Sept. 20 - Nov. 9, 2024
For more information, visit: easternstate.org
Lincoln Mill Haunted House
Where: 4100 Main St., Philadelphia, PA 19127
When: Sept. 27 - Nov. 2, 2024
For more information, visit: lincolnmillhaunt.com
BERKS COUNTY
Shocktoberfest
Where: 94 Park Avenue, Sinking Spring, PA
When: Sept. 13 - Nov. 9, 2024
For more information, visit: shocktoberfest.com
BUCKS COUNTY
Night Chills at Winding Brook Farm
Where: 3014 Bristol Rd., Warrington, Pa.
When: Friday and Saturday nights in October + Thurs., Oct. 24 and Sun., Oct. 27
For more information, visit: windingbrookfarm.com
No Hope After Dark
Where: 32 W. Bridge Street, New Hope, PA 19446
When: Oct. 4 - Oct. 31, 2024
For more information, visit: newhoperailroad.com
Sleepy Hollow Haunted Acres
Where: 881 Highland Road, Newtown, PA 18940
When: Sept. 28 - Nov. 2, 2024
For more information, visit: sleepyhollowhayride.com
Valley of Fear
Where: 301 W. Bristol Rd., Feasterville, Pa.
When: Sept. 21 - Nov. 2
For more information, visit: valleyoffear.com
CHESTER COUNTY
Pennhurst Asylum
Where: 250 Commonwealth Dr., Spring City, PA 19475
When: Sept. 21 - Nov. 2, 2024
For more information, visit: pennhurstasylum.com
DELAWARE COUNTY
Bates Motel & Haunted Hayride
Where: 1835 Middletown Road, Glen Mills, PA 19342
When: Sept. 20 - Nov. 3, 2024
For more information, visit: thebatesmotel.com
LANCASTER COUNTY
Field of Screams
Where: 191 College Ave., Mountville, PA, 17554
When: Sept. 27 - Nov. 9, 2024
For more information, visit: fieldofscreams.com
Jason's Woods
Where: 179 Stehman Rd., Lancaster, PA
When: Sept. 20 - Nov. 2
For more information, visit: jasonswoods.com
LEHIGH COUNTY
Halloween Haunt at Dorney Park
Where: 3830 Dorney Park Road, Allentown, PA
When: Sept. 13 - Oct. 27, 2024
For more information, visit: dorneypark.com
Lehigh Valley Scream Park
Where: 2951 Betz Ct., Orefield, PA
When: Sept. 28 - Nov. 2, 2024
For more information, visit: lehighvalleyscreampark.com
MONTGOMERY COUNTY
Scream Mountain at Spring Mountain Adventures
Where: 757 Spring Mount Road, Schwenksville, PA 19478
When: Sept. 27 - Oct. 26
For more information, visit: springmountainadventures.com
ATLANTIC COUNTY
Terror in the Junkyard
Where: Fleming's Junkyard, 353 Zion Rd., Egg Harbor Twp., N.J.
When: Sept. 27 through Oct. 27
For hours of operation and admission costs, visit: scullvillefire.com
BURLINGTON COUNTY
Fear in the Forest
Where: 182 City Line Road, Browns Mills, N.J.
When: Oct. 25 and Oct. 26
For more information, visit: fearintheforest.weebly.com
CAMDEN COUNTY
Ready Set Glow: The Spooky Speedway
Where: 217 Berlin-Cross Key Road, Sicklerville, NJ
When: Oct. 1 - Nov. 2
For more information, visit: visitglow.com
GLOUCESTER COUNTY
Night of Terror at Creamy Acres Farms
Where: 448 Lincoln Mill Road, Mullica Hill, NJ 08062
When: Sept. 27 - Nov. 2, 2024
For more information, visit: nightofterror.com
MERCER COUNTY
Field of Terror
Where: 831 Windsor Perrineville Rd., East Windsor, N.J.
When: Sept. 20 through Nov. 2
For hours of operation and admission costs, visit:fieldofterror.com
NEW CASTLE COUNTY
Curley's Haunt
Where: 1220 Evergreen Road, Wilmington, DE
When: Oct. 11 - Oc.t 31
For more information, visit: thecurleyshaunt.com
Frightland
Where: 309 Port Penn Rd., Middletown, DE
When: Sept. 27 - Nov. 2, 2024
For more information, visit: frightland.com