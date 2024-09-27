Halloween 2024: Here's your guide to haunted houses and in the Philadelphia area

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Searching for a good scare? Well, we've got a list of some haunted houses for you to check out in the Philadelphia area.

PHILADELPHIA

Bloodletting & Burials at the Betsy Ross House

Where: 239 Arch Street, Philadelphia, PA 19106

When: Oct. 5 - Oct. 26, 2024

For more information, visit: historicphiladelphia.org

Fright Factory

Where: 2200 S Swanson St., Philadelphia, PA 19148

When: Sept. 27 - Nov. 2, 2024

For more information, visit: frightfactoryphilly.com

Halloween Nights at Eastern State Penitentiary

Where: 2027 Fairmount Ave., Philadelphia, PA 19130

When: Sept. 20 - Nov. 9, 2024

For more information, visit: easternstate.org

Lincoln Mill Haunted House

Where: 4100 Main St., Philadelphia, PA 19127

When: Sept. 27 - Nov. 2, 2024

For more information, visit: lincolnmillhaunt.com

PENNSYLVANIA

BERKS COUNTY

Shocktoberfest

Where: 94 Park Avenue, Sinking Spring, PA

When: Sept. 13 - Nov. 9, 2024

For more information, visit: shocktoberfest.com

BUCKS COUNTY

Night Chills at Winding Brook Farm

Where: 3014 Bristol Rd., Warrington, Pa.

When: Friday and Saturday nights in October + Thurs., Oct. 24 and Sun., Oct. 27

For more information, visit: windingbrookfarm.com

No Hope After Dark

Where: 32 W. Bridge Street, New Hope, PA 19446

When: Oct. 4 - Oct. 31, 2024

For more information, visit: newhoperailroad.com

Sleepy Hollow Haunted Acres

Where: 881 Highland Road, Newtown, PA 18940

When: Sept. 28 - Nov. 2, 2024

For more information, visit: sleepyhollowhayride.com

Valley of Fear

Where: 301 W. Bristol Rd., Feasterville, Pa.

When: Sept. 21 - Nov. 2

For more information, visit: valleyoffear.com

CHESTER COUNTY

Pennhurst Asylum

Where: 250 Commonwealth Dr., Spring City, PA 19475

When: Sept. 21 - Nov. 2, 2024

For more information, visit: pennhurstasylum.com

DELAWARE COUNTY

Bates Motel & Haunted Hayride

Where: 1835 Middletown Road, Glen Mills, PA 19342

When: Sept. 20 - Nov. 3, 2024

For more information, visit: thebatesmotel.com

LANCASTER COUNTY

Field of Screams

Where: 191 College Ave., Mountville, PA, 17554

When: Sept. 27 - Nov. 9, 2024

For more information, visit: fieldofscreams.com

Jason's Woods

Where: 179 Stehman Rd., Lancaster, PA

When: Sept. 20 - Nov. 2

For more information, visit: jasonswoods.com

LEHIGH COUNTY

Halloween Haunt at Dorney Park

Where: 3830 Dorney Park Road, Allentown, PA

When: Sept. 13 - Oct. 27, 2024

For more information, visit: dorneypark.com

Lehigh Valley Scream Park

Where: 2951 Betz Ct., Orefield, PA

When: Sept. 28 - Nov. 2, 2024

For more information, visit: lehighvalleyscreampark.com

MONTGOMERY COUNTY

Scream Mountain at Spring Mountain Adventures

Where: 757 Spring Mount Road, Schwenksville, PA 19478

When: Sept. 27 - Oct. 26

For more information, visit: springmountainadventures.com

Know of a haunted house in Philadelphia or suburban Pa. we missed? Let us know:

NEW JERSEY

ATLANTIC COUNTY

Terror in the Junkyard

Where: Fleming's Junkyard, 353 Zion Rd., Egg Harbor Twp., N.J.

When: Sept. 27 through Oct. 27

For hours of operation and admission costs, visit: scullvillefire.com

BURLINGTON COUNTY

Fear in the Forest

Where: 182 City Line Road, Browns Mills, N.J.

When: Oct. 25 and Oct. 26

For more information, visit: fearintheforest.weebly.com

CAMDEN COUNTY

Ready Set Glow: The Spooky Speedway

Where: 217 Berlin-Cross Key Road, Sicklerville, NJ

When: Oct. 1 - Nov. 2

For more information, visit: visitglow.com

GLOUCESTER COUNTY

Night of Terror at Creamy Acres Farms

Where: 448 Lincoln Mill Road, Mullica Hill, NJ 08062

When: Sept. 27 - Nov. 2, 2024

For more information, visit: nightofterror.com

MERCER COUNTY

Field of Terror

Where: 831 Windsor Perrineville Rd., East Windsor, N.J.

When: Sept. 20 through Nov. 2

For hours of operation and admission costs, visit:fieldofterror.com

Know of a haunted house in southern N.J. we missed? Let us know:

DELAWARE

NEW CASTLE COUNTY

Curley's Haunt

Where: 1220 Evergreen Road, Wilmington, DE

When: Oct. 11 - Oc.t 31

For more information, visit: thecurleyshaunt.com

Frightland

Where: 309 Port Penn Rd., Middletown, DE

When: Sept. 27 - Nov. 2, 2024

For more information, visit: frightland.com

Know of a haunted house in northern Delaware we missed? Let us know: