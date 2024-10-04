List ranks Philadelphia's Eastern State Penitentiary 2nd most haunted location in the world

Planet Cruise says the only place in the world spookier than Eastern State is Mary King's Close in Edinburgh, Scotland.

Planet Cruise says the only place in the world spookier than Eastern State is Mary King's Close in Edinburgh, Scotland.

Planet Cruise says the only place in the world spookier than Eastern State is Mary King's Close in Edinburgh, Scotland.

Planet Cruise says the only place in the world spookier than Eastern State is Mary King's Close in Edinburgh, Scotland.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- If you are looking for a scare ahead of Halloween, you don't have to go far.

One of the most haunted destinations on the planet is right here in Philadelphia.

Planet Cruise analyzed TripAdvisor data and ranked Philadelphia as the 2nd most haunted location in the world.

RELATED: Halloween 2024: Here's your guide to haunted houses in the Philadelphia area

They say the notorious Eastern State Penitentiary has the greatest number of "haunted" mentions on the site with 583.

The ranking also combines the number of "spooky" and "scary" mentions to get a total score.

Thrill-seekers can visit five haunted houses across the historic former prison's abandoned cellblocks and prison yards.

"Halloween Nights" runs on select nights through November 9.

Planet Cruise says the only place in the world spookier than Eastern State is Mary King's Close in Edinburgh, Scotland, a historic close, or alleyway, shrouded in myths and mysteries.