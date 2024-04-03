Mayor Cherelle Parker signs 3 new public safety bills into law in Philadelphia

Mayor Cherelle Parker signs 3 new public safety bills into law in Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Philadelphia Mayor Cherelle Parker signed three new public safety bills into law on Wednesday to improve quality of life.

The new laws will require some businesses in Kensington to adhere to an 11 p.m. curfew.

Another bans casino-style "skill games" in convenience stores throughout the city.

Lastly, there will be a $2,000 fine for people caught using so-called "tag-flipping" devices.

Those are used to rotate between more than one license plate, often at the push of a button.