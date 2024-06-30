Heavy rain floods parts of South Jersey as Philadelphia residents brace storms, humidity

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Residents across the Philadelphia area faced downpours, thunderstorms, and humid weather on Sunday.

In South Jersey, relentless rain left parts of the area underwater.

To avoid the high waters, one woman was seen using a paddle board to get her and two of her children around flooded streets.

In Ocean City, 31st and Simpson streets were inundated.

Another man was seen shoveling water out of his car after learning the hard way you cannot drive through high water, even in a truck.

The hot and steamy weather kept many city-goers inside, however, some embraced the weekend anyway.

"I'm loving the heat because I'm a July baby and I don't like the cold. I despise it," noted Delores Harris from North Philadelphia.

Severe weather in the area caused some events to be rescheduled in Philadelphia.

The Wawa Welcome America's Gospel on Independence Mall Concert is now scheduled for Monday at 7 p.m.

It will be held in the same location it was expected to be on Sunday, officials say.

Heavy thunderstorms with strong winds and bursts of lightning caused the event to be postponed for better weather.

