Here is a look key races in Delaware for Election Day 2024

Voters in Delaware will choose a new governor, as well as a senator and House representative.

Here is a look key races in Delaware

Here is a look key races in Delaware Voters in Delaware will choose a new governor, as well as a senator and House representative.

Here is a look key races in Delaware Voters in Delaware will choose a new governor, as well as a senator and House representative.

Here is a look key races in Delaware Voters in Delaware will choose a new governor, as well as a senator and House representative.

It's Election Day! Here is a look at some of the key races in Delaware.

The polls will be open from 7 a.m. until 8 p.m. on Tuesday.

Voters in the First State will choose a new governor.

Democrat Matt Meyer and Republican Mike Ramone are both running to replace outgoing Governor John Carney.

Democrat Matt Meyer and Republican Mike Ramone are both running to replace outgoing Governor John Carney.

Carney won the Democratic primary to become the next mayor of Wilmington.

He has no republican opposition in the general election.

Democratic Congresswoman Lisa Blunt Rochester faces Republican Eric Hansen for a U.S. senate seat in Delaware.

Democratic Congresswoman Lisa Blunt Rochester faces Republican Eric Hansen for a U.S. senate seat in Delaware.

If elected, Rochester would be the first woman and first black person to hold that seat in First State history.

Democratic State Senator Sarah McBride could also make history with a win against republican John Whalen in the race for Delaware's sole congressional seat.

Democratic state senator Sarah McBride could also make history with a win against republican John Whalen in the race for Delaware's sole congressional seat.

McBride would be the first openly transgender person elected to the U.S. House of Representatives.

Fore more information, visit the Action News 2024 Voters Guide