Brothers in Blue save choking infant in Delaware County | Heroes on the Frontline

DELAWARE COUNTY, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- Yeadon Police Patrolman Matthew O'Donnell and Corporal Joseph O'Donnell from Darby Borough are siblings who answered a mother's desperate call for help when her 1-year-old baby was choking.

"We arrive on scene and we get into the door, and a lady comes to the door with the baby in her hand," Matthew recalled.

Never before seen body cam video shows the O'Donnells jumping into action for the frantic mother and her unresponsive baby.

"The baby is completely limp. She says 'She's choking, she's choking,'" Matthew noted.

Alongside his brother, Joseph, the pair begin back blows and chest thrusts.

"I took the baby out of her hands and flipped her over. Patted her three times on her back. No response. Flipped her over, checked to see if there was anything still lodged in her mouth," Matthew said.

"We could still tell that she was choking, so flipped er her back over three more times and the chicken bone came out of her mouth," he added.

Action News asked the sibling duo, "What was running through your minds as the helpless 1 year old was gasping for air?"

"I have a child of my own that's young, and to think that something like that could happen to your kid, we would hope that somebody is going to help," said Joseph.

The incident happened earlier this year. Now, the 1-year-old is doing well.

Both brothers say they don't get these types of calls often, but annual first aid and CPR training keep them sharp for situations like this.

Matthew has been with Yeadon police for five years. Joseph has been with Darby Borough for almost nine.

"We have to remember that we have a job to do. When we're on call, we don't associate that we're brothers," said Matthew.

"I think it's also a cool experience, we grew up together, and when we're on a job I know what he's doing. I know what he's thinking, and he'll help me out when I need that," added Joseph.

A helping hand is something that Matthew says is part of the job.

"We don't look for the credit. It's just what we do," he said.

The brothers are proving that bonds through blood and badges know no jurisdiction.

Speaking of family affairs, they're father also works with Darby police, and another brother works on the force with Matthew in Yeadon.

