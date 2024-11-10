Hockey clinic gets kids included on the ice with help from the Philadelphia Flyers and more

VOORHEES, New Jersey (WPVI) -- This hockey clinic presented by the Philadelphia Flyers and Toyota got children on the ice in an inclusive way.
Challenged Athletes Foundation supported participants with disabilities who would be taught by local hockey enthusiasts.
Those included some Philadelphia Flyers icons: Bob Kelly and Gritty.
The "Flyers Warriors" was another group that participated in the event by coaching the children involved.
Their group is a collection of Veterans who bond with each other over the sport of hockey.
For more information, check out the video above.