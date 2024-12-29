Holiday travel anticipation for Sunday

MONTGOMERYVILLE (WPVI) - - Sunday is expected to be one of the busiest travel days of the year.

"Definitely a lot of people are out today," said Ryan Pio, of Doylestown.

Some drivers told action news they noticed a lot of wheels out on the roadways.

"Very slick, I've been on the roads a little bit today, seems like there's a lot of people out there, you know decent amount of traffic, slow going," said Pio, adding, "It's just been like more than normal for what you would think for a Saturday like more traffic than normal

That's why some avoided traveling for the holidays all together, to stay away from the expected congestion

Shaun Walter: Montgomeryville: 17:24 it's not ideal to be traveling during Christmas and Thanksgiving if you don't have to. There's a lot of strange people out on the road and you don't want to take any risks, yeah I just wasn't feeling it this year

Others say they experienced smooth travels.

"Overall, not bad. It's the first big road we were on," said Tim Hart, of Torresdale.

With just a few cancelations at Philadelphia international airport on Saturday, travelers there were feeling the same.

"Actually it's been pretty good, I mean people have been pretty nice, spirits have been up, last year was a little bit of a doozy but this year has been really nice," said Breanna Burgess, of Malvern, Pa.

Philadelphia International Airport expected 1.36 million guests to come through from December 20 and January 4th. That's 13.5% higher than last year. Tomorrow the airport anticipates around 94,000 travelers. "We've been really lucky so far this is the second stop on a cross country trip so uh we haven't had any delays yet," said Michael Wachcel, of Santa Barbara, California.

If you're traveling the roads Sunday, AAA says the Worst time to travel is from Noon to 6 p.m.

You're best bet is to get out before 11 a.m.