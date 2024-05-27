'Home Alone' house for sale: Home from 1990 movie listed on market for $5.25M

The 'Home Alone' house in Winnetka, seen in the classic 1990 movie, has been listed for sale on the market for $5.25 million.

The 'Home Alone' house in Winnetka, seen in the classic 1990 movie, has been listed for sale on the market for $5.25 million.

The 'Home Alone' house in Winnetka, seen in the classic 1990 movie, has been listed for sale on the market for $5.25 million.

The 'Home Alone' house in Winnetka, seen in the classic 1990 movie, has been listed for sale on the market for $5.25 million.

WINNETKA, Ill. -- The house made famous in the movie "Home Alone" is on the market.

This is the second time the house has been up for sale since the movie was shot in the late 1980's.

The house was renovated inside so it doesn't look like it did in the movie.

The home is listed for $5.25 million. It is located on Lincoln Avenue in Winnetka, Illinois, just outside of Chicago.

The famous house is being brought to market by Coldwell Banker Realty's Dawn McKenna Group.

SEE ALSO | Macaulay Culkin honored with star on Hollywood Walk of Fame