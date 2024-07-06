Delaware Senator Chris Coons discusses Joe Biden's poor debate, Democrats' plans for 2024 election

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- This week on Inside Story, host Matt O'Donnell interviewed Newsmaker Senator Chris Coons (D) of Delaware.

They discussed the State of America during this July 4th holiday, plus President Joe Biden's debate performance and the calls for him to step aside in the Presidential Election. And an assessment of the overall strategy of the Democratic messaging.

Then the panel discusses President Biden's debate performance and the "Democratic spin."

Hear how other local politicians reacted, including Pennsylvania Governor Josh Shapiro, and Senators John Fetterman and Bob Casey.

Plus GOP Challenger Dave McCormick called for invoking the 25th amendment concerning Biden's performance and his abilities to run the country moving forward.

Other topics include the City of Philadelphia getting sued by municipal workers over the return-to-office mandate.

Inside Story welcomes a new panelist, Laura Manion, to the group as she joins Sharmain Matlock-Turner, Sam Katz and Bob Brady on this week's show.