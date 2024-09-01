Sean Higgins is being held at Salem County Correctional Facility, where he will remain until a detention hearing on Sept. 5.

Suspected drunk driver accused of killing Johnny Gaudreau, brother is member of US Army in NJ

OLDMANS TWP., New Jersey (WPVI) -- The suspected drunk driver accused of killing NHL star Johnny Gaudreau and his brother, Matthew, in Salem County, New Jersey, remains behind bars on a slew of charges, including vehicular homicide.

The crash happened Thursday around 8:30 p.m. on Pennsville Auburn Road (County Route 551) near Stumpy Lane in Oldmans Township.

Police say Sean Higgins, 43, of Woodstown, was traveling north on Pennsville Auburn Road in a Jeep Grand Cherokee when he allegedly attempted to pass a slower-moving sedan and SUV.

READ MORE: NHL star Johnny Gaudreau, brother killed by alleged drunk driver in New Jersey

NHL star Johnny Gaudreau, brother killed by alleged drunk driver in New Jersey

Police say Higgins entered the southbound lane of the roadway and passed the sedan.

When he attempted to reenter the northbound lane, police say the SUV in front of him moved into the middle of the roadway, splitting the north and south lanes in order to safely pass two bicyclists on the right side of the road.

Higgins then attempted to pass the SUV on the right and struck the Gaudreau brothers from behind, troopers said.

The Gaudreau brothers died from their injuries, according to state police.

According to the police affidavit, the trooper who arrived on the scene detected a "strong odor of alcohol," and Higgins allegedly told the trooper he had consumed "five to six beers" before the crash.

Higgins allegedly told investigators that he thought the driver of the SUV was trying to stop him from passing. Higgins told investigators that his consumption of alcohol contributed to his impatience and reckless driving, according to the criminal complaint.

Witnesses reportedly told police that they observed Higgins approaching them from behind, adding that he appeared to be traveling at a high rate of speed.

The trooper also said Higgins then failed a field sobriety test.

Action News has learned that Higgins is a field artillery officer assigned to the New Jersey Army National Guard, Joint Force Headquarters. He is a part-time traditional Drill Status Guardsman and was not on duty at the time of the incident.

READ MORE: Johnny Gaudreau's widow pays tribute to him in social media posts: 'You were perfect'

The New Jersey Army National Guard could not comment on Higgins' service, but released this statement on the deadly crash: "We are profoundly saddened by this tragedy," said Col Yvonne L. Mays, Acting Adjutant General of New Jersey. "Our hearts go out to everyone affected, and we share in the grief of the Gaudreau family."

During Friday's first appearance hearing, Judge Michael Silvanio explained to Higgins the charges against him, adding that two counts of second-degree vehicular homicide each carry a maximum sentence of 10 years in prison.

Other charges include reckless driving, possession of an open container, improper passing and consuming alcohol in a motor vehicle.

Higgins is being held at Salem County Correctional Facility, where he will remain until a detention hearing on Sept. 5.

On Friday, he made an initial court appearance via Zoom.

He spoke briefly to say he understood the charges and would be hiring his own attorney.

As he was being excused from the court, he did question how long he was staying behind bars: "So...I'm here until Thursday?"

The Gaudreau brothers were riding their bicycles, not far from their family home, when they were struck and killed. The Gaudreau family had gathered in Salem County to attend the wedding of the men's sister, Katie, which had been scheduled for Friday. The event was canceled.

A memorial is set up by fans for Blue Jackets hockey player Johnny Gaudreau in Columbus, Ohio, Aug. 30, 2024. (AP Photo/Joe Maiorana)

The widow of Johnny paid tribute to him in a pair of social media posts on Saturday, calling him her "forever" and praising him as the "best dad" to their young children.

Meredith Gaudreau also shared family photos of her late husband celebrating his 31st birthday earlier in August with her, daughter Noa and son Johnny.

"Thank you for the best years of my life. Despite losing you, I am still the luckiest girl in the world to have been yours," she wrote in an Instagram post. "I love you so so much. You were perfect. Some days it felt too good to be true. I love every single thing about you. You are my forever and I can't wait to be with you again. I love you so much forever and ever."

Matthew Gaudreau, 29, was the hockey coach at the men's high school alma mater, Gloucester Catholic in New Jersey, and he also was an expectant father. His wife, Madeline, is expecting their first child in December.

The brothers also leave behind their parents and two sisters.

Johnny and Matthew played hockey at Boston College.

After playing for teams in the AHL and ECHL, Matthew returned home to South Jersey, where he served as the head hockey coach at Gloucester Catholic.

Johnny went on to play 11 professional seasons for the NHL, starting his career with the Calgary Flames and most recently playing for the Columbus Blue Jackets.