Suburban SEPTA strike looms: Unions still negotiating to keep Philadelphia public transit running

Services in parts of the suburbs could be impacted as early as Tuesday if SEPTA employees go on strike.

Services in parts of the suburbs could be impacted as early as Tuesday if SEPTA employees go on strike.

Services in parts of the suburbs could be impacted as early as Tuesday if SEPTA employees go on strike.

Services in parts of the suburbs could be impacted as early as Tuesday if SEPTA employees go on strike.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- SEPTA is trying to avoid two potential strikes.

Smart Local 1594, the union representing suburban transit workers, has already voted to authorize a walkout when its contract expires at midnight on Monday.

The Transit Workers Union, representing SEPTA's city workers, is still trying to come to an agreement.

RELATED: 3 Philadelphia strikes possible as unions negotiate with city, SEPTA

Services in parts of the suburbs could be impacted as early as Tuesday if SEPTA employees go on strike.

Both sides took a break over the weekend and are expected to reconvene on Monday.

The potential strike could impact the Norristown High-Speed Line and the majority of suburban bus routes -- mainly in Delaware County. It could also affect two trolley lines in Delaware County.

Regional rail would not be affected.

Another union threatening to strike is the Transit Workers Union Local 234. It's the largest union representing SEPTA employees.

It includes more than 4,000 of SEPTA's city workers, including bus operators, mechanics, and cleaning staff.

They've been working without a contract since November 8, and have authorized a strike but haven't walked off the job yet.

If they do go on strike, all city bus routes, trolleys and the two subway lines would be shut down.

SEPTA Strike Guide 2024: What to know if workers hit the picket line

No word just yet on when those city workers might go on strike.

Both unions are asking for safety and security commitments. They also want higher pay.

SEPTA says these are challenging issues to tackle because they are still working to cut spending in other areas.