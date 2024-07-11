Michael Solomonov opening new 2-story restaurant inside 19th century firehouse in Kensington

KENSINGTON (WPVI) -- James Beard Award-winning chef Michael Solomonov announced he's opening a brand restaurant in the city this fall.

Jaffa Bar will be an oyster bar showcasing the coastal seafood flavors of Israel with the spirit of Philadelphia.

His restaurant group's latest venture will open in a 19th century firehouse on Howard Street in the city's Kensington neighborhood. The firehouse was operational until the 1960s and is being restored into a massive 2-story restaurant.

Business partner Steve Cook explains the vibe, and the inspiration for the name.

"If you think about the city of Jaffa, which is several thousand years old and it's on the coast, it's been a port where so many different cultures have passed through over the years," said Cook. "To be able to play with the traditions of the Philadelphia Oyster House, which is such a big part of our history here, through the lens of the Israeli flavors and the Mediterranean coastline, is really exciting."

Cook and Solomonov have been a team for more than 20 years, creating award winning eateries across Philadelphia like Zahav, Dizengoff, and Federal Donuts, among others.

Jaffa Bar is expected to open in early Fall 2024.

For more information on Solomonov and Cook's Philadelphia restaurants, visit: CooknSolo.com