JD Vance returns to Bucks County for last campaign event before Election Day

BUCKS COUNTY, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- Former President Donald Trump's running mate, Ohio Senator JD Vance, held a rally in Bucks County Monday night.

It's his final campaign stop before Election Day.

"We've got 2,500 hundred people here and that's an incredible testament to the enthusiasm we have here in Pennsylvania," Vance told the crowd.

Vance spoke to supporters for about 30 minutes with a speech that ranged from grocery prices to affordable houses and border security.

His biggest talking point was urging everyone to cast their votes on Tuesday.

Pennsylvania is a critical battleground state and a state Trump lost by about 80,000 votes in 2020.

"The only way to give the American people a president who is fit to lead this great nation is to vote tomorrow for Donald J. Trump," spoke Vance.

"Tomorrow is your one opportunity to say, 'We've had it.' Tomorrow's your one opportunity to say to Kamala Harris, 'You're fired, get the hell out of Washington,'" he continued.

This issue resonated with supporters in the crowd.

"At the end of the day, we've got to go out there and vote. So I'm confident. The early vote numbers are coming out and it kind of favors the Republicans so that's good," said Shawn Crump of Marlton, New Jersey.

While this rally was the last for Vance, it was a first for many Trump supporters.

"This is our first rally, ever. So we're excited to be here and be a part of this. You need that adrenaline going, it's like a kickoff," said April Moore of Levittown.

The Republican vice presidential nominee ended his time on stage with one final call to action.

"We've got to serve our veterans better, we've got to serve our parents better. We've got to make sure the American dream is accessible again, but the only way we are going to do it, is to fix the one thing that's broken about this country, and that is Kamala Harris' failed leadership in Washington. Let's make Donald J. Trump the next president of the United States," said Vance.