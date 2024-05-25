Man in custody for deadly hit-and-run crash in Montgomery County

NORRISTOWN, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- A man wanted in connection to a deadly hit-and-run in Montgomery County was taken into custody on Saturday.

Authorities say 26-year-old Jean Carlos Emeraldas Cruz turned himself in to Norristown police after an arrest warrant was issued for him earlier this week.

The fatal crash happened the night of May 19 on the 300 block of West Main Street in Norristown, Pennsylvania.

Cruz is accused of striking and killing 57-year-old Brian Clark before driving away.

The striking vehicle, a black Hyundai Santa Fe, was located on Wood St. near Arch St. in Norristown the day after the crash.

The vehicle, which was registered to Jean Landscaping LLC, was covered with a sheet to conceal damage to its front end and windshield, police say.

Cruz is now charged with accidents involving death or personal injury, accidents involving death or personal injury while not properly licensed, failure to stop and render aid, failure to notify police, and driving without a license.