Arrest warrant issued for man accused of killing pedestrian in Montgomery County hit-and-run

By6abc Digital Staff WPVI logo
Friday, May 24, 2024 1:01AM
NORRISTOWN, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- Police in Montgomery County have issued an arrest warrant for a man wanted in connection to a deadly hit-and-run.

It happened late Sunday night on the 300 block of West Main Street in Norristown, Pennsylvania.

Authorities say they're searching for 26-year-old Juan Cruz for charges relating to accidents involving death or personal injury.

He's accused of striking and killing 57-year-old Brian Clark before driving away.

The striking vehicle, a black Hyundai Santa Fe, was located on Wood St. near Arch St. in Norristown the next day.

Police say Cruz does not have a driver's license.

Anyone with information on Cruz's whereabouts is asked to contact the police immediately.

