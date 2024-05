5-year-old boy from New York believed to be youngest person to receive bionic arm

5-year-old boy from New York believed to be youngest person to receive bionic arm

5-year-old boy from New York believed to be youngest person to receive bionic arm

5-year-old boy from New York believed to be youngest person to receive bionic arm

5-year-old boy from New York believed to be youngest person to receive bionic arm

LONG ISLAND, New York (WPVI) -- Jordan Marotta, who's just 5 years old, is a superhero in his own right.

It's believed that the young boy from Long Island is the world's youngest person to receive a bionic arm.

Marotta was born without a left hand and typical prosthetics lacked functionality.

On Thursday, he received the new 'Iron Man-style' bionic arm, which allows him to control the fingers and grab objects with both hands.

His mom says it was an instant confidence boost for Marotta.