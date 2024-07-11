Judge to consider lawsuit over Mayor Parker's return to office policy for Philadelphia city workers

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A Philadelphia judge will consider the lawsuit brought against the city over Mayor Cherelle Parker's return to office policy.

The hearing is being held Thursday in the Court of Common Pleas.

Parker has ordered all Philadelphia city workers to return to working in the office full-time starting Monday, July 15.

It impacts about 20% of the city's workforce that remains on a hybrid schedule.

The lawsuit, filed by AFSCME District Council 47, claims the elimination of remote work would "cause substantial harm for city workers and will throw services into chaos."

Parker isn't backing down. During a news conference on Wednesday, she said she sees remote work as not only a policy that expired with the COVID-19 pandemic emergency but also as a larger economic issue.

"We also want to set a standard for how the city economy and other corporate, nonprofit, and other government entities return to the office in an effort to make a more vibrant Philadelphia. That's the ultimate goal," she said.

Mayor Parker news conference reaffirming return to office date for Philadelphia city workers

Villanova Law Professor Ann Juliano told Action News on Wednesday that, in the end, the lawsuit will win or lose on one legal point: whether this decision falls under the collective bargaining agreement the city made with the unions.

"Their argument might be, 'We don't have to bargain over this because this was never a formal condition of work,'" Juliano said. "If the judge says this is a condition of work that has to be collectively bargained, then the city violated that provision."