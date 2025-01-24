Key 2.0: SEPTA to spend $230M on replacing electronic fare-collection system

SEPTA is hoping it may have found the key to fixing its electronic fare-collection system.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- SEPTA's board approved spending $230 million to hire San Diego-based Cubic Transportation Systems to replace the transit agency's current Key Card system.

The program has experienced glitches since it launched in 2016.

The new option will be called "Key 2.0".

The transit agency plans to phase in the new system to avoid any disruptions during the World Cup games and the celebration of the nation's 250th birthday next year.

