Fare increases take effect as SEPTA faces $240M budget deficit

Fares on buses, subways and trolleys are increasing by 50 cents.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Be prepared to pay more to ride on SEPTA.

As a fare increase is now in effect.

Regional Rail Service fares are also going up.

The hike is happening as SEPTA faces a $240 million budget deficit.

Officials say the increase is necessary to maintain current service levels.

We spoke with riders about it.

"It could be worse. I guess having the mindset of the cup half full, half empty. So, I don't personally like it, but they have to do what they have to do, too," said Terrance Butler of Southwest Philadelphia.

This is SEPTA's first fare increase since 2017.

Last week, Governor Shapiro said he will divert more than $150 million in federal highway funding for SEPTA.

This is to help it avoid service cuts, and another 20% fare hike that was scheduled for next year.