11 Babies 'R' Us locations to open in Kohl's stores across Delaware Valley by 2025

The beloved baby gear and furniture shop Babies 'R' Us is making a return, and one could soon be in your area.

Kohl's announced it will open a Babies 'R' Us inside nearly 200 of its stores later this year. The shops will range from 750 to 2500 square feet.

So far, several locations are coming to the Delaware Valley region.

Here's a full list of stores coming to our area:

Delaware:

- Newark, New Castle County

- Kirkwood, New Castle County

- Middletown, New Castle County

New Jersey:

- Hamilton Township, Mercer County

- Mantua, Gloucester County

- Turnersville, Gloucester County

- Toms River, Ocean County

- Voorhees, Camden County

Pennsylvania:

- Havertown, Delaware County

- Springfield, Delaware County

- Bensalem, Bucks County

To find a full list of locations across the country, visit corporate.kohls.com.