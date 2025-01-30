Kylie Kelce talks about Eagles Autism Foundation, who she's rooting for in the Super Bowl on GMA

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- As we count down to the Super Bowl, we are hearing from Kylie Kelce about her work with the Eagles Autism Foundation.

The Montgomery County native and wife of former Eagles center Jason Kelce was on Good Morning America this morning to talk about how important their work is.

"We have a personal connection to the autism community. My neighbor - we called him my brother growing up, Tim - is on the autism spectrum. So, I was introduced to the community early on in my life and quickly grew to understand how amazing individuals on the spectrum can be," Kylie said.

"So I am very, very grateful that [ Eagles owner ] Jeffrey Lurie took his personal connection and made it to what the Eagles Autism Foundation has grown into and the work that is being done," she continued.

Kylie was on GMA alongside Ryan Hammond, the executive director of the Eagles Autism Foundation.

The foundation announced on GMA that they are funding $8.1 million in new projects.

That includes 53 grants that they are providing globally.

Now, they are focused on making the Super Bowl accessible to everyone. Next Thursday, they will host a sensory-friendly hour in New Orleans.

Kylie also chimed in on the big question on everyone's mind: Who is she rooting for in the Super Bowl?

Will it be for the Eagles, or for her brother-in-law and Chiefs star Travis Kelce?

"Feeling a little conflicted! I love Travis and, of course, I'm always cheering on his success, but... Go Birds!" Kylie said.

"Any time you get hit with the 'but' you know what's coming!" said GMA anchor Michael Strahan.

"Love you Trav!" Kylie made sure to add.