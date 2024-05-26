Laurel Hill commemorates Memorial Day with annual re-enactment event

It was a Civil War era themed event, but designed to remember all who gave their lives in the nation's wars.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Memorial Day is a time to honor and remember those who gave their lives for our nation.

The annual Memorial Day commemoration was held Sunday at Laurel Hill East, the site of Philadelphia's first Memorial Day in 1868.

It was a Civil War era themed event, but designed to remember all who gave their lives in the nation's wars.

"Armed Services day we honor our soldiers, on Veterans Day we honor our soldiers who are retired from service, but today we are honoring our soldiers who never made it out of uniform," said Scott Sigman with the American Legion Post #405.

Re-enactors and guests marched through the cemetery with stops at graves of those who served our country.

Throughout the week volunteers placed small American flags at the gravesite of veterans.

"We have a couple of thousand war veterans from just about every war dating from the Revolutionary War," said Nancy Goldenberg: President, CEO of Laurel Hill.

Pia Acquaviva, her daughter and husband were some of many who came to pay their respects.

"I'm from Italy, I really appreciate what this country has done for me," said Acquaviva. "This is just a way to connect with everybody and people here before us."

The event included wreath-laying, speeches, music and honor guards.

Two headstones of graves of two previously unmarked veterans were also dedicated.

The commemoration event was hosted by the Greater Meade Society of Philadelphia, American Legion Post #405 and Friends of Laurel Hill.