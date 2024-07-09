'Let the robots do it': Some Philadelphia crews look to modern technology to stay cool

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- In the 21st century, we have developed a new way of contending with the brutal heat while working outdoors.

The simple answer some have found is this: let the robots do it!

On Tuesday, Salim Wiggins was at the helm of a remote control lawnmower cutting the grass on the Philadelphia Water Department property in Strawberry Mansion.

Wiggins says the PWD invested in this technology less than two years ago, and it has come in handy when the 90-degree temperatures hit.

"Yeah, let the robots do it," he says. "You can stay in the shade. Sometimes we gotta get up on these hills. With this technology, now we're able to, you know, let this do all the walking on the hills and stuff like that."

Unfortunately, not everybody has access to robots who can do the dirty work.

Action News found a PennDOT crew working along Interstate 95 near the Linden Avenue Bridge.

Deputy Communications Director Brad Rudolph says this is certainly not the only crew on the job amid the excessive heat.

"You know, pothole patching, base repair, pipe repair, wash-out shoulder cutting -- all sorts of maintenance activities happen in these months. It's also the construction season," Rudolph said.

He also noted that these workers are trained to look out for each other while working under extreme heat, including being able to recognize signs of heat exhaustion or even heat stroke.

That's why PennDOT encourages commuters to be considerate, and not give these workers added reason for concern.

"Give them the space they need and, of course, watch your speed. We don't want anyone getting hurt on our roadways, especially when they're out there trying to make improvements," Rudolph said.

Most of the region remains under a Code Orange air quality alert, which means unhealthy conditions for the very young, the very old, and people with lung conditions.

