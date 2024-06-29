Pop-up fundraiser helps South Jersey family cover funeral costs of boy who drowned at day camp

Pop-up fundraiser helps South Jersey family cover funeral costs of boy who drowned at day camp

Pop-up fundraiser helps South Jersey family cover funeral costs of boy who drowned at day camp

Pop-up fundraiser helps South Jersey family cover funeral costs of boy who drowned at day camp

Pop-up fundraiser helps South Jersey family cover funeral costs of boy who drowned at day camp

MANSFIELD TWP., New Jersey (WPVI) -- A pop-up lemonade stand was created to help a family in South Jersey following the tragic drowning of a young boy at a day camp earlier this week.

Michael Stewart, 6, was found unresponsive when he was pulled from a swimming pool at Liberty Lake Day Camp in Mansfield Township, Burlington County on Monday.

It was the first day of camp for the summer. Camp officials say the boy was in the freshman division, which means he was going into their first or second grade.

Stewart was part of an inclusion program for children with additional or special needs, officials say.

An investigation into his death is now underway.

All of the proceeds from Saturday's lemonade stand are set to go to Stewart's family to help cover the cost of funeral expenses.

SEE ALSO | Questions linger after 6-year-old boy drowns at Liberty Lake Day Camp in NJ