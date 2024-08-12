Kensington's Little Walter's puts Polish food on a pedestal

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Little Walter's is bringing an upscale Polish dining experience to East Kensington.

Chef and owner Michael Brenfleck is hand rolling pierogies, making kielbasa, and crafting just about everything on the menu at the restaurant.

The slogan is 'everything but the mustard' as the team found a Pennsylvania-based Polish mustard producer that was a perfect fit.

Everything else is made in-house on the custom woodfired oven that features a smoker, a plancha, a rotisserie and a grill.

The menu features the Polish name for all the items with an English description, offering guests an opportunity to be immersed in the Polish atmosphere.