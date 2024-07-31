Majority of Aramark workers in Philadelphia reject latest contract proposal

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Food service workers at the stadium complex in South Philadelphia were voting all day on Wednesday over Aramark's latest contract proposal.

The union representing those workers says it does not expect the new proposal to pass, however.

The union, Unite Here 274, says the latest offer is for a raise of 10 cents more per year than the company's last proposal.

As of 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, officials say 98% of Aramark workers at Citizens Bank Park rejected the proposal. Another 98% of Aramark workers at Lincoln Financial Field also rejected it.

"Aramark's latest offer is a slap in the face," said Tiffani Davis, a concessions worker at Citizens Bank Park. "We work hard to make game days enjoyable for fans, yet we're struggling to make ends meet. A 10-cent raise is not enough to cover the rising cost of living or provide for our families. We deserve better."

This comes after dozens of people were arrested during a protest outside Aramark's headquarters in Philadelphia earlier this month.

Pennsylvania State Senator Nikil Saval was among the protesters arrested while calling for better wages and health care.

Aramark employees from the Wells Fargo Center, Citizens Bank Park, and Lincoln Financial Field are demanding family-sustaining wage increases and year-round healthcare benefits from company leaders.

