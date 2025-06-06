Man barricaded in home after assaulting Philadelphia firefighter in Tacony, police say

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A man has barricaded himself inside a home after police say he assaulted a Philadelphia firefighter.

It's happening in the 7100 block of Jackson Street in the Tacony section of the city.

According to police, it all began around 9:50 a.m. when the man assaulted a Philadelphia Fire Department lieutenant.

The man then ran inside a home.

The police then declared this a barricade incident and the SWAT team has been notified.

It's not yet known why the fire department was on the scene.

