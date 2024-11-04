Man charged in accidental shooting death of girl, 7, in Juniata Park

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A man has been charged in connection with the accidental shooting death of a 7-year-old girl in the Juniata Park section of Philadelphia.
Alan Nguyen, 24, faces charges of Involuntary Manslaughter, Endangering the Welfare of a Child, and Recklessly Endangering Another Person.
Mia Andujar, 7, was shot in the face at a home on the 3800 block of I Street on Sunday afternoon.
Police believe Mia and a 2-year-old were alone in a second-floor bedroom with an unsecured gun.
Investigators had initially said a second adult in the home would also face charges, but so far Nguyen is the only person charged.
Police say the investigation into this fatal shooting continues.