Man charged in accidental shooting death of girl, 7, in Juniata Park

A man has been charged in connection with the accidental shooting death of a 7-year-old girl in the Juniata Park section of Philadelphia.

Man charged in accidental shooting death of girl, 7, in Juniata Park

Man charged in accidental shooting death of girl, 7, in Juniata Park A man has been charged in connection with the accidental shooting death of a 7-year-old girl in the Juniata Park section of Philadelphia.

Man charged in accidental shooting death of girl, 7, in Juniata Park A man has been charged in connection with the accidental shooting death of a 7-year-old girl in the Juniata Park section of Philadelphia.

Man charged in accidental shooting death of girl, 7, in Juniata Park A man has been charged in connection with the accidental shooting death of a 7-year-old girl in the Juniata Park section of Philadelphia.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A man has been charged in connection with the accidental shooting death of a 7-year-old girl in the Juniata Park section of Philadelphia.

Alan Nguyen, 24, faces charges of Involuntary Manslaughter, Endangering the Welfare of a Child, and Recklessly Endangering Another Person.

Alan Nguyen

Mia Andujar, 7, was shot in the face at a home on the 3800 block of I Street on Sunday afternoon.

Police believe Mia and a 2-year-old were alone in a second-floor bedroom with an unsecured gun.

Investigators had initially said a second adult in the home would also face charges, but so far Nguyen is the only person charged.

Police say the investigation into this fatal shooting continues.