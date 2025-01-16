Man charged after fleeing car meetup, striking cop with stolen vehicle before being shot by police

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Police have identified and charged a man they say fled a car meetup in Philadelphia on Saturday, leading police on a chase and an officer-involved shooting.

The pursuit went onto the Schuylkill Expressway and I-95, ending with an officer getting struck and the pursued driver shot.

Investigators say 22-year-old Quron Banks fled a meetup outside the Target in the 4000 block of Monument Avenue in Wynnefield Heights and then allegedly stole a red Camaro before speeding down both highways, eluding officers.

Officers later confronted him at 8th and Master Streets. That is where police say he tried to get away again.

In the process, they say the stolen Camaro he was driving struck a female officer.

Another officer fired a shot, striking Banks but he fled again.

"As officers were attempting to stop that vehicle, the vehicle backed up and struck an officer, we know at least one officer during this incident discharged," says Inspector D.F. Pace, with Philadelphia police.

He later turned up at Mercy Fitzgerald Hospital with a gunshot wound to his neck.

The officer who was struck -- a one-year veteran of the Philadelphia Police Department -- suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

The discharging officer is a 14-year veteran of the department and has been placed on administrative duty pending the outcome of the Internal Affairs and officer-involved shooting investigation.

Four other people were also taken into custody in connection with the car meetup.

Banks has been charged with aggravated assault, causing a catastrophe, fleeing or attempting to elude an officer, REAP, and related charges.