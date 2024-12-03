Man in custody after barricading himself inside West Philly home with 4 juveniles

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A man was arrested after barricading himself inside a home for a few hours on Monday night in West Philadelphia.

It happened on the 200 block of Sickels Way.

Authorities were called to the home for a domestic incident around 5:30 p.m.

Initial reports stated the man might be armed and had possible active warrants.

Four juveniles were also inside the residence.

Officers eventually gained access and took the man into custody without any resistance.

Police have not identified the man or revealed what charges he's facing.

