Police identify 2 killed in quadruple shooting on Philly basketball court; 5 suspects sought

Police said at least 50 bullets and several guns were used in this shooting.

Philadelphia Police Deputy Commissioner James Kelly said at least 50 bullets and several guns were used in this shooting.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Philadelphia police have released the identities of two men who were killed in a quadruple shooting on a North Philadelphia basketball court Friday night.

Officers identified the victims as 22-year-old Nyreese Moore and 24-year-old Naasir Folk.

Video in the player above is from a previous report.

The incident began at approximately 6 p.m. when officers responded to reports of a person with a gun at the 8th and Diamond Playground.

At the scene, medics found Moore and Folk suffering from gunshot wounds to their heads. They were both pronounced dead at the scene.

A 23-year-old man was found with two gunshot wounds to the abdomen, and a 21-year-old man was shot three times in various places.

Both men were taken to Temple University Hospital, where they were listed in critical condition.

Police say a preliminary investigation indicates that the four victims were on the playground's basketball courts when five suspects began shooting at them.

Officers are now searching for the five male suspects.

Philadelphia Police Deputy Commissioner James Kelly said at least 50 bullets and several guns were used in this shooting.

He also said the five shooters came off of N. Darien Street, fired their guns, and sped away.

The playground will remain open and police will patrol the area as they investigate, officials said.