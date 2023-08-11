At least 1 dead after shooting on North Philly basketball court

Chopper 6 over deadly shooting on North Philly playground on Aug. 11, 2023.

The shooting happened around 6 p.m. near 8th and Diamond streets.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Philadelphia police are investigating a deadly shooting at a playground in North Philadelphia.

At least one person has died and there are reports of others injured.

Chopper 6 was overhead as dozens of shell casings were scattered across the basketball court.

There was no immediate word on arrests.

Police have not provided any further information on the shooting.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 215-686-TIPS.