WATCH LIVE

PhiladelphiaPennsylvaniaNew JerseyDelaware
EDIT
Welcome,
Your Account
Log Out

At least 1 dead after shooting on North Philly basketball court

The shooting happened around 6 p.m. near 8th and Diamond streets.

6abc Digital Staff Image
By6abc Digital Staff WPVI logo
Friday, August 11, 2023 10:41PM
Chopper 6 over deadly shooting on North Philly playground
EMBED <>More Videos

Chopper 6 over deadly shooting on North Philly playground on Aug. 11, 2023.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Philadelphia police are investigating a deadly shooting at a playground in North Philadelphia.

It happened around 6 p.m. near 8th and Diamond streets.

At least one person has died and there are reports of others injured.

Chopper 6 was overhead as dozens of shell casings were scattered across the basketball court.

There was no immediate word on arrests.

Police have not provided any further information on the shooting.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 215-686-TIPS.

Report a correction or typo
Copyright © 2023 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
Watch Live
ON NOW