Police search for information after 3 killed in North Philly playground shooting

This is the second playground shooting within a week, with the first one happening at Sturgis Playground in Philadelphia.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A third person is dead following a tragic quadruple shooting that happened on a Philadelphia basketball court on Friday night.

Officers identified the third victim as 21-year-old Isiah Williams. He died at the hospital nearly 24 hours after the initial shooting.

The other two victims were pronounced dead at the scene after both were found suffering gunshot wounds to the head.

Those two men were identified as 22-year-old Nyreese Moore and 24-year-old Naasir Folk.

Another man, a 23-year-old, was also injured in the shooting. Police say he was shot twice in the abdomen and is listed in critical condition at Temple University Hospital.

Officers say five men fired at least 50 bullets at the 8th and Diamond Playground that night. The suspects drove away after the incident.

As police search for the suspects, the families and community are mourning the loss of the three men.

Parks and Recreation employees as well as neighborhood residents told Action News over the weekend that they fear for their own lives. They wonder when the violence will finally stop.

If anyone has information on the shooting, they are asked to contact Philadelphia police.

People may also receive a reward from city officials if their information leads to an arrest and conviction.