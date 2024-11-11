Man reportedly armed with gun fatally shot by Philadelphia officers: Police

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A man is dead after a shooting involving multiple police officers broke out in West Philadelphia on Sunday.

It happened just after 6 p.m. on the 5400 block of Chancellor Street.

Officers responded to reports of a person with a gun. At the scene, investigators say a man armed with a gun jumped out of a vehicle.

Two officers then reportedly discharged their weapons.

The suspect was struck multiple times, according to police. He suffered gunshot wounds to his arm, face, and hip.

Police say the suspect was transported to Penn Presbyterian Medical Center, where he was later pronounced dead. There is no word yet on his identity.

It is unclear whether the suspect fired any shots, but a weapon was recovered at the scene.

The responding officers did not suffer any injuries in this incident, authorities say. No further information has been released at this time.

Anyone with information on this incident should contact the police.