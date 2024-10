The victim was rushed to Penn Presbyterian Medical Center, where he was later pronounced dead.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Authorities are investigating a deadly shooting in the city's Parkside section.

Around 9:30 a.m. Saturday, a 25-year-old man was shot repeatedly inside of a home on the 1300 block of North 52nd Street.

The victim was rushed to Penn Presbyterian Medical Center, where he was later pronounced dead.

So far, no arrests have been made.