Man sought after police chase in Delaware County ends with crash in Philadelphia

By6abc Digital Staff WPVI logo
Saturday, June 8, 2024 11:03PM
PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A police chase that began in Delaware County ended in South Philadelphia after the car crashed early Saturday.

Police say it started in Upper Darby, where officers were chasing a stolen black Dodge Charger.

The vehicle later crashed into a cement barrier at 20th and Moyamessing streets in Philadelphia at approximately 4 a.m., police say.

Two men reportedly fled the scene on foot after the crash.

One has since been captured, according to authorities.

Police are continuing their search for the second suspect. No description has been provided and no further information has been released.

