Man sought for more than a half-dozen robberies at Philadelphia businesses

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Philadelphia police are looking for a man who they say is responsible for a series of gunpoint robberies at businesses in the city.

The incidents have happened between Sept. 21 and Oct. 24.

In each case, police say the suspect approaches the register with an item to purchase and presents cash.

Once the register is opened, the armed man demands cash from the clerk.

There have been seven robberies and one attempted robbery in the city:

-Sept. 21, 2024, 6:25 p.m. in the 1200 block of East Erie Avenue

-Sept. 21, 2024, 6:50 p.m. in the 8400 block of Frankford Avenue

-Sept. 21, 2024, 7:13 p.m. in the 5800 block of Torresdale Avenue

-Sept. 28, 2024, 7:50 p.m. in the 400 block of Castor Avenue

-Oct. 17, 2024, 8:05 p.m. in the 6600 block of Roosevelt Boulevard

-Oct. 17, 2024, 8:20 p.m. in the 6300 block of Roosevelt Boulevard

-Oct. 24, 2024, 12:12 p.m. in the 7300 block of Oxford Avenue

-Oct. 24, 2024, 5:31 p.m. in the 6600 block of Roosevelt Boulevard

-Police say the same man also robbed a Dollar General on E. Cheltenham Avenue in Cheltenham on Thursday.

Anyone with information can contact Northeast Detectives at 215-686-3153 or the PPD Tip Line at 215-686-TIPS (8477). Callers can remain anonymous.

