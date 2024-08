Man wanted for homicide barricaded inside home in Philadelphia's West Oak Lane section

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Philadelphia police are on the scene of a barricade situation in West Oak Lane.

This is happening at a home on the 6900 block of Old York Road.

U.S. Marshals say they received reports of a 64-year-old man, wanted for homicide, inside the home just before 10 a.m. Monday.

He was allegedly pointing a gun toward the road.

No injuries have been reported.

