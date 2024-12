Masked thieves make off with several TVs in Northeast Philadelphia cargo heist

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Philadelphia police are looking for the bandits who carried out a cargo heist in Northeast Philadelphia.

It happened in a parking lot along the unit block of Franklin Mills Boulevard around 3 a.m. on Monday.

Police say three masked men stole TVs from inside the parked trailer and then took off in a dark SUV.

Authorities say the truck driver was there and was not hurt.