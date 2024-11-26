Delaware man facing charges related to 11th DUI offense after crashing into back of patrol vehicle

MIDDLETOWN, Delaware (WPVI) -- A Middletown, Delaware, man has been arrested on charges related to his 11th DUI offense, according to New Castle County police.

James Thorpe, 53, was taken into custody on Sunday after he allegedly rear-ended a patrol officer's vehicle.

The New Castle County patrol officer was stopped at a red light on Bayview Road at Route 13 around 3:30 p.m. on Sunday when a red Dodge Ram crashed into the back of the officer's Tahoe.

The driver of the Dodge, identified by police as Thorpe, then allegedly reversed the vehicle and took off northbound on Route 13.

The officer was able to follow Thorpe to the Wawa parking lot at Boyd's Center.

The officer said Thorpe continued to disregard stop signals along the way.

Thorpe was taken into custody immediately at the Wawa, where the officer said he observed signs of impairment.

A background check revealed Thorpe had nine prior DUI convictions.

Fortunately, the officer involved in the incident was not injured.

Thorpe now faces several felony charges, including driving a vehicle under the influence of alcohol, disregarding a police officer signal and driving while suspended or revoked.

He is being held at the Howard R. Young Correctional Institution after failing to pay a $36,200 cash bail.

