MNF on 6abc: Excitement building for Philadelphia Eagles home opener

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- The Philadelphia Eagles' first home game of the season kicks off Monday night against the Atlanta Falcons.

Fans couldn't be more excited!

"I feel pretty good, first home game, official home game," said Paul Gormley, of Layton, Utah.

Brock Howard says he traveled to Philadelphia from Texas for his wife.

"It's always been her goal, like dream, to come for a home opener so I made it happen," said Howard.

ESPN and Jason Kelce will be at Xfinity Live ahead of the Monday Night Football matchup.

Many say they can't wait to see Saquon Barkley tear up the field for the first time as an Eagle in Philadelphia.

"I'm pretty excited, Saquon looked great," said Gormley.

Nick Foles, who led the franchise to its first Super Bowl championship, will officially retire as a member of the Eagles before the game. The 11-year NFL veteran will serve as the team's honorary captain at Lincoln Financial Field.

"I'm wearing his jersey. I bought it after the Super Bowl when we won," said Amanda Kirsch, of Edgewater Park, New Jersey.

Nick Foles holds up the Vince Lombardi Trophy after the NFL Super Bowl 52 against the New England Patriots, Sunday, Feb. 4, 2018, in Minneapolis. The Eagles won 41-33. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)

Barkley tries for another dominant effort

Barkley stole the show in his Eagles debut.

He gave the offense the credible, every-down back the franchise craved.

Barkley's three-touchdown effort sealed a few fantasy football victories, too. He had 109 yards rushing and he scored on an 18-yard catch and on runs of 11 and 2 yards.

Saquon Barkley (26) leaves to field after their win against the Green Bay Packers in an NFL football game, Saturday, Sept. 7, 2024, at the Neo Quimica Arena in Sao Paulo. (AP Photo/Andre Penner)

The $26 million running back shouldn't necessarily expect 26 total touches as he had in his stellar opener in the Eagles' win over the Green Bay Packers in Brazil.

But he'll be an important part in trying to beat the Falcons.

The Falcons are coming off a loss to Pittsburgh in their opener.

How to watch

The game kicks off at 8:15 p.m. You can watch it live right here on 6abc.

