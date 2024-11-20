It's the world's first edible gummi, candy-like cone that can be used to hold water ice and ice cream.

The GummiCone guy shows off his creative twist on the ice cream cone at 6abc

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A Montgomery County father's sweet and creative twist on the original ice cream cone is finally taking off!

Joe Osborne just debuted his Mojoz GummiCone last week at Cone Con. It's the world's first edible gummi, candy-like cone that can be used to hold water ice and ice cream.

He says the idea started nine years ago at 2nd and Tasker in South Philadelphia, and he's been all around the U.S. trying to get his product manufactured since. Finally, his gummicone dreams have become a reality and he brought his treats to our 6abc studios to give us a taste.

"No gelatin at all. We use gelatin-like substances. I don't want to give out too much but carrageenan is our base. It's made from seaweed. It's gluten-free and vegan so anybody that can't eat a traditional ice cream cone can eat this," said Joe Osborne, owner of Mojoz Gummicone.

Mojoz Gummicone comes in three flavors: strawberry, mango and lemon. Because of his debut on November 13, the day is now officially named National Ice Cone Day.