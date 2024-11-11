Mom Mom's Kitchen collaborates with Carbon Copy Beer & Wine in Port Richmond

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Mom Mom's Kitchen and Carbon Copy Beer & Wine have come together for a food and drink collaboration in Port Richmond.

The eatery features a bar stocked with brews from the small batch brewer.

Carbon Copy has carved out a unique space in Philadelphia brewing, making beer and wine at their West Philadelphia brewery.

Those drinks are used to stock the bar and the takeout refrigerator in Port Richmond.

Mom Mom's has been serving its Polish-American favorites for a decade around Philadelphia.

After closing its space on South Street, they now have a home in Port Richmond running the kitchen with Polish favorites like pierogies, made classic or with more American-style fillings like cheesesteak.

Carbon Copy Beer & Wine | Facebook | Instagram

3124 Richmond Street, Philadelphia, PA 19134

Brewery Location: 701 South 50th Street, Philadelphia, PA 19143

Mom Mom's Kitchen | Facebook | Instagram

3124 Richmond Street, Philadelphia, PA 19134