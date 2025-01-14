NJ teacher arrested in Philly after allegedly threatening school staffer

Anthony Johnson has the latest on the threats and school closures in Montclair.

Anthony Johnson has the latest on the threats and school closures in Montclair.

Anthony Johnson has the latest on the threats and school closures in Montclair.

Anthony Johnson has the latest on the threats and school closures in Montclair.

MONTCLAIR, New Jersey -- A teacher on administrative leave was arrested in Philadelphia after allegedly making online threats to another school staff member in North Jersey.

Amir Doctry, 45, was arrested at a home in Philadelphia on Monday morning and is undergoing a mental health evaluation.

The Montclair Police Department said the threat was made online via social media on Sunday and was directed at a specific staff member at the Northeast Elementary School in the Montclair School District.

Police worked with the board of education and the FBI throughout the night to find the source of the threat.

The threats were so serious that administrators decided to close all schools on Monday. Police also increased patrols around all schools in the district out of an abundance of caution.

Doctry was taken into custody without incident and is facing charges of terroristic threats. Additional charges are pending.

Officials say there is currently no immediate threat to the community or the safety of the schools.

"I want to inform you that, through the diligent efforts and collaboration with the Montclair Police Department, the threat we were addressing has been neutralized," said interim Montclair Superintendent Damen Cooper. "I understand that this situation may have caused anxiety and disruption for our entire school community. Please know that every step taken was guided by our unwavering commitment to the safety and well-being of our students, staff, and families. Your safety remains my highest priority."

On Monday night, district officials confirmed that school will resume on Tuesday.

