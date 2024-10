The Red Cross is helping 15 families following a motel fire in Bear, Delaware.

BEAR, Delaware (WPVI) -- The Red Cross is helping 15 families following a motel fire in Bear, Delaware.

Fire crews from multiple departments responded to Motel West on Pulaski Highway shortly after 6 a.m. Saturday.

One side of the single-story motel was fully engulfed in flames.

Two people were taken to the hospital for burns, and smoke inhalation.

The Delaware State Fire Marshal's Office is now investigating.