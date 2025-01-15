Mother charged after 2-year-old son found malnourished, neglected in Bristol Twp.: DA

BRISTOL TWP., Pa. (WPVI) -- A mother is now facing serious charges, accused in what doctors call a terrible case of abuse and neglect, the Bucks County District Attorney's Office said.

Breanna Marie Newman was charged after Children and Youth Services responded to a tip on Dec. 16 to find her 2-year-old son malnourished and neglected in Bristol Twp.

Breanna Marie Newman

Doctors say the boy weighed just 19 pounds, the weight of a typical 9-month-old, and suffered a range of health and developmental issues as a result.

Newman, who is originally from Indiana but had been living in Bristol Twp., is being held on $250,000 bail, the D.A.'s office said Wednesday.

Authorities said the child is recovering under medical supervision and has gained 10 pounds while under a hospital's care.

A tipster is being credited for alerting investigators to the child's condition.

To report child abuse in Pennsylvania, you can call the ChildLine at 1-800-932-0313 or file a report online.

