Mothers caring for sick children receive relaxing spa day at Ronald Mcdonald House in Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- Ahead of Mother's Day, the Ronald McDonald House Charities Philadelphia Region gave moms a treat for those whose holiday just won't be the same.

"I think we need to build community so that if you fail, you have somebody to help lift you up. And so we're just trying to help lift them up and be a good part of their journey," said Founder and President of Restore Salon Services, Richard Cornish.

They held a free spa day of haircuts and nail techs for moms whose children are in the hospital.

"The feeling today is... one of letting it all go even if it's just an hour or two to focus on something else, to be out of the hospital and really taking some time out for themselves so that they can take care of their children," said Communications Manager at the Ronald McDonald House Charities Philadelphia Region, Ashley Leiss.

Moms who were pampered felt a great sense of gratitude from all parties involved.

"It's kind of nice that when it's a holiday you still feel special and get to enjoy the day. Even though you're here for medical reasons, you just feel at peace and at home here," said Jessica Buchanon from Pensacola, Florida.

