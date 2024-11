Moving plane crashes into parked plane at Doylestown Airport in Bucks County, Pa.

Chopper 6 was over the scene of a plane collision at Doylestown Airport on Monday.

DOYLESTOWN, Pa. (WPVI) -- Rescuers are on the scene after a moving plane crashed into a parked plane at Doylestown Airport.

Chopper 6 was over the scene around noon Monday.

One plane could be seen partially underneath another plane.

Authorities say the moving plane left the runway before the crash.

There was no immediate word on any injuries.

The circumstances of this crash remain under investigation.